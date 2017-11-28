Watch: Torrey Craig is the LeBron of the G-League, scores 35 points in win
Highlights!
Torrey Craig is my large adult son. Us Stiffs are absolutely convinced that he is going to be not just a call-up from the G-League but a legitimate rotation player in the NBA someday very soon. He’s a defensive beast who also happens to have the ability to score 35 points on any given night.
Last night, Torrey Craig returned to the Sioux Falls SkyForce lineup after missing the previous three games and poured in 35 points on 13-19 shooting to lead all scorers. This is Craig’s second 30-point game in just six outings. He scored 37 in a SkyForce win two weeks ago. Check out the full highlights below including a downright disrespectful blocked shot out on the perimeter and a handful of nifty moves to the basket.
