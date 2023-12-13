Remember the Atlanta Hawks' Cinderella run during the 2021 NBA Playoffs? To this day, Trae Young is still fighting to shake off thoughts of "what if?"

The Hawks star got injured during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks after he took a step backward and landed on a referee's foot. An MRI later revealed he suffered a bone bruise in his right ankle. The Bucks ended up winning the series 4-2, and eventually were crowned as NBA champions.

Young admitted he is not completely over the missed opportunity.

"I ain't going to lie, we definitely would've won our first chip. I don't even want to talk about it because it's so hard to get back to that moment," Young said in a recent episode of his "From the Point" podcast.

The franchise has technically already won an NBA title, but that was in 1958 when the team was still the St. Louis Hawks. Young wasn't able to make history in Atlanta in 2021, but he has not given up on that dream.

"It's like you just fight that feeling that you had your chance. I know we are going to have another one. That's been my biggest goal, just bring Atlanta their first ring, so that's going to happen," he said. "But yeah getting hurt was not the best feeling because I definitely felt like we had a chance and we were on a run and we were feeling good. Guys were going and that shit happen."