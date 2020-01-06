WATCH: Trail Blazers defenders hilariously run away from Heat big man Bam Adebayo, giving him a wide open dunk

As good as the Miami Heat are at home, they don't need much help from their opponents, but they certainly got some from the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening. Or at least their young big man Bam Adebayo did en route to a 20-point, eight-rebound, six-assist performance in the Heat's 122-111 win.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Heat were already up by 15 points when Goran Dragic brought the ball up the floor on the left side, and Adebayo popped up to the wing to set him a screen. Rolling to the rim after the Blazers trapped Dragic, Adebayo caught a pass from his point guard, but was quickly closed down by Mario Hezonja, who had arrived from the weak side to help.

With his path to the lane blocked, Adebayo took a second to gather himself, and looked over to the corner, where Hezonja had helped from. This is where things got hilarious.

Knowing his man in the corner was now open, Hezonja jumped out to try and prevent a pass, expecting Adebayo's defender, Anthony Tolliver, to get back in the play. Instead, Tolliver assumed Hezonja was now locked in on Adebayo, and decided to head to the corner to help out Hezonja. As a result, they both jumped out to the corner at the exact same time, leaving Adebayo all by himself. Just watch this.

Nothing like an open lane for @Bam1of1 💥 pic.twitter.com/xVIPSX9KqU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 6, 2020

Adebayo isn't going to get an easier two points all season, and likewise, we won't see a funnier play.

Miscommunications happen all the time in basketball, but usually not to such comedic effect. Not only did Tolliver and Hezonja just run away from Adebayo and leave him all alone for an easy dunk, but they were so in sync as they did it that it looked planned. They both jump out of the lane at the same time, have their hands in basically the same spot, and turn the same way in disgust when they realize what happened.