Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Portland
Current Records: Philadelphia 18-7; Portland 13-10
What to Know
This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.35 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning 106-97. The Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia netted a 119-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Sixers' center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 17 boards in addition to six dimes.
Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Portland didn't have too much trouble with Philadelphia on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 121-105. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won seven out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.
- Feb 04, 2021 - Portland 121 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Aug 09, 2020 - Portland 124 vs. Philadelphia 121
- Nov 02, 2019 - Philadelphia 129 vs. Portland 128
- Feb 23, 2019 - Portland 130 vs. Philadelphia 115
- Dec 30, 2018 - Portland 129 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Dec 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Nov 22, 2017 - Philadelphia 101 vs. Portland 81
- Mar 09, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Jan 20, 2017 - Philadelphia 93 vs. Portland 92
- Mar 26, 2016 - Portland 108 vs. Philadelphia 105
- Jan 16, 2016 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Portland 89