Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Portland

Current Records: Philadelphia 18-7; Portland 13-10

What to Know

This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.35 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, winning 106-97. The Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 36 points and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia netted a 119-111 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. It was another big night for the Sixers' center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 17 boards in addition to six dimes.

Portland is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Portland didn't have too much trouble with Philadelphia on the road in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 121-105. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the 76ers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last 11 games against Philadelphia.