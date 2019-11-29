Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Chicago (away)

Current Records: Portland 7-12; Chicago 6-13

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.26 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers will be strutting in after a victory while Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Portland has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Portland enjoyed a cozy 136-119 win over Oklahoma City. Among those leading the charge for Portland was G Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 27 points, five dimes and five boards.

As for Chicago, it looks like the Bulls got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They lost to the Golden State Warriors by a decisive 104-90 margin. PF Lauri Markkanen wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Trail Blazers took their matchup against the Bulls this past Monday by a conclusive 117-94 score. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $41.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 225

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.