Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Current Records: Portland 7-12; Chicago 6-13
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.26 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers will be strutting in after a victory while Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Portland has more to be thankful for after their contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Portland enjoyed a cozy 136-119 win over Oklahoma City. Among those leading the charge for Portland was G Damian Lillard, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 27 points, five dimes and five boards.
As for Chicago, it looks like the Bulls got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They lost to the Golden State Warriors by a decisive 104-90 margin. PF Lauri Markkanen wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls; he finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Trail Blazers took their matchup against the Bulls this past Monday by a conclusive 117-94 score. Will the Trail Blazers repeat their success, or do the Bulls have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 225
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won seven out of their last nine games against Chicago.
- Nov 25, 2019 - Portland 117 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 27, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 09, 2019 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 31, 2018 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 01, 2018 - Portland 124 vs. Chicago 120
- Dec 05, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Chicago 110
- Nov 15, 2016 - Chicago 113 vs. Portland 88
- Feb 27, 2016 - Portland 103 vs. Chicago 95
- Nov 24, 2015 - Chicago 93 vs. Portland 88
