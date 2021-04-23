Who's Playing
Memphis @ Portland
Current Records: Memphis 29-28; Portland 32-26
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Friday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET April 23 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the game is anything like Portland's 126-122 victory from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
On Wednesday, the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 117-105 margin. The Grizz was up 39-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorer for the Grizz was point guard Ja Morant (22 points).
Meanwhile, Portland was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 106-105 to the Denver Nuggets. Point guard Damian Lillard (22 points) was the top scorer for Portland.
Memphis is now 29-28 while Portland sits at 32-26. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Grizz ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.47 on average. But Rip City comes into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Portland have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.
- Aug 15, 2020 - Portland 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Jul 31, 2020 - Portland 140 vs. Memphis 135
- Feb 12, 2020 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83
- Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98
- Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97
- Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86
- Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78
- Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96