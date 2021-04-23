Who's Playing

Memphis @ Portland

Current Records: Memphis 29-28; Portland 32-26

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road again Friday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET April 23 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the game is anything like Portland's 126-122 victory from their previous meeting in August of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 117-105 margin. The Grizz was up 39-24 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The top scorer for the Grizz was point guard Ja Morant (22 points).

Meanwhile, Portland was just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 106-105 to the Denver Nuggets. Point guard Damian Lillard (22 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Memphis is now 29-28 while Portland sits at 32-26. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Grizz ranks first in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 9.47 on average. But Rip City comes into the matchup boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.2. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 18 games against Memphis.