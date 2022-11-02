Who's Playing

Memphis @ Portland

Current Records: Memphis 4-3; Portland 5-1

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.43 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Memphis and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 121-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Memphis was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 37 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets last week, taking their matchup 125-111. Portland relied on the efforts of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 7-for-15 from downtown and finished with 30 points, seven dimes and five boards, and center Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 boards in addition to three blocks. Simons' performance made up for a slower contest against the Miami Heat last Wednesday. Simons' points were the most he has had all year.

The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Currently 2-4-1 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Trail Blazers are 5-1 ATS.

Memphis is now 4-3 while Portland sits at 5-1. Portland is 3-1 after wins this season, and Memphis is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.90

Odds

The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.