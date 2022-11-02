Who's Playing
Memphis @ Portland
Current Records: Memphis 4-3; Portland 5-1
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 121.43 points per game before their contest Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. They will be strutting in after a victory while the Grizzlies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The matchup between Memphis and the Utah Jazz on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Memphis falling 121-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Memphis was down 97-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 37 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Portland had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Rockets last week, taking their matchup 125-111. Portland relied on the efforts of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 7-for-15 from downtown and finished with 30 points, seven dimes and five boards, and center Jusuf Nurkic, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 15 boards in addition to three blocks. Simons' performance made up for a slower contest against the Miami Heat last Wednesday. Simons' points were the most he has had all year.
The Grizzlies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Currently 2-4-1 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, the Trail Blazers are 5-1 ATS.
Memphis is now 4-3 while Portland sits at 5-1. Portland is 3-1 after wins this season, and Memphis is 1-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.90
Odds
The Grizzlies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Memphis.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Portland 123 vs. Memphis 119
- Dec 19, 2021 - Portland 105 vs. Memphis 100
- Dec 15, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Portland 103
- Oct 27, 2021 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 96
- Apr 28, 2021 - Portland 130 vs. Memphis 109
- Apr 25, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 23, 2021 - Memphis 130 vs. Portland 128
- Aug 15, 2020 - Portland 126 vs. Memphis 122
- Jul 31, 2020 - Portland 140 vs. Memphis 135
- Feb 12, 2020 - Memphis 111 vs. Portland 104
- Apr 03, 2019 - Portland 116 vs. Memphis 89
- Mar 05, 2019 - Memphis 120 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 19, 2018 - Portland 99 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 12, 2018 - Memphis 92 vs. Portland 83
- Apr 01, 2018 - Portland 113 vs. Memphis 98
- Mar 28, 2018 - Memphis 108 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 92
- Nov 07, 2017 - Memphis 98 vs. Portland 97
- Jan 27, 2017 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 109
- Dec 08, 2016 - Memphis 88 vs. Portland 86
- Nov 06, 2016 - Portland 100 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 08, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Memphis 106
- Jan 04, 2016 - Memphis 91 vs. Portland 78
- Nov 13, 2015 - Memphis 101 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 05, 2015 - Portland 115 vs. Memphis 96