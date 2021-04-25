Who's Playing

Memphis @ Portland

Current Records: Memphis 30-28; Portland 32-27

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Portland is out to make up for these teams' game this past Friday. The Grizzlies came out on top in a nail-biter against Portland, sneaking past 130-128. Point guard Ja Morant had a stellar game for Memphis as he dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 assists in addition to five rebounds.

Memphis' victory brought them up to 30-28 while Portland's loss pulled them down to 32-27. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis comes into the matchup boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.43. But the Trail Blazers rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.2 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won ten out of their last 19 games against Memphis.

Injury Report for Portland

Derrick Jones Jr.: Game-Time Decision (Hip)

Keljin Blevins: Game-Time Decision (Covid-19)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Memphis