Who's Playing
Miami @ Portland
Current Records: Miami 27-25; Portland 31-21
What to Know
This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET April 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the contest is anything like Portland's 125-122 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland wrapped it up with a 118-103 victory at home. Portland can attribute much of their success to center Enes Kanter, who dropped a double-double on 30 boards and 24 points.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-104 this past Thursday. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They covered an 11.5-point spread this past Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 31-21 and the Heat to 27-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and Miami clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.
- Mar 25, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Miami 122
- Feb 09, 2020 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 109
- Jan 05, 2020 - Miami 122 vs. Portland 111
- Feb 05, 2019 - Miami 118 vs. Portland 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Miami 120 vs. Portland 111
- Mar 12, 2018 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 99
- Dec 13, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Miami 95
- Mar 19, 2017 - Portland 115 vs. Miami 104
- Dec 03, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Miami 92
- Apr 02, 2016 - Portland 110 vs. Miami 93
- Dec 20, 2015 - Miami 116 vs. Portland 109