Miami @ Portland

Current Records: Miami 27-25; Portland 31-21

This Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.06 points per matchup. They are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET April 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. If the contest is anything like Portland's 125-122 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the game between the Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Portland wrapped it up with a 118-103 victory at home. Portland can attribute much of their success to center Enes Kanter, who dropped a double-double on 30 boards and 24 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Miami beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-104 this past Thursday. It was another big night for Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler, who had 28 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest Sunday. They covered an 11.5-point spread this past Saturday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

Their wins bumped the Trail Blazers to 31-21 and the Heat to 27-25. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Portland and Miami clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.