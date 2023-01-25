Who's Playing
Utah @ Portland
Current Records: Utah 25-25; Portland 22-25
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 120-102 victory at home. It was another big night for Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 74-74 at the half for Portland and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, but Portland stepped up in the second half for a cozy 147-127 win. The Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard was on fire, shooting 7-for-11 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 37 points and 12 dimes. That's the third consecutive game in which Dame has had at least ten assists.
The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
Their wins bumped Utah to 25-25 and Portland to 22-25. Allowing an average of 116.28 points per game, Utah hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -115
Series History
Utah have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Portland.
- Dec 03, 2022 - Portland 116 vs. Utah 111
- Nov 19, 2022 - Utah 118 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 10, 2022 - Utah 111 vs. Portland 80
- Mar 09, 2022 - Utah 123 vs. Portland 85
- Dec 29, 2021 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 105
- Nov 29, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. Portland 107
- May 12, 2021 - Portland 105 vs. Utah 98
- Apr 08, 2021 - Utah 122 vs. Portland 103
- Dec 23, 2020 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 100
- Feb 07, 2020 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 114
- Feb 01, 2020 - Portland 124 vs. Utah 107
- Dec 26, 2019 - Utah 121 vs. Portland 115
- Jan 30, 2019 - Portland 132 vs. Utah 105
- Jan 21, 2019 - Portland 109 vs. Utah 104
- Dec 25, 2018 - Utah 117 vs. Portland 96
- Dec 21, 2018 - Utah 120 vs. Portland 90
- Apr 11, 2018 - Portland 102 vs. Utah 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Utah 81
- Feb 11, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 01, 2017 - Utah 112 vs. Portland 103
- Apr 08, 2017 - Portland 101 vs. Utah 86
- Apr 04, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Portland 87
- Feb 15, 2017 - Utah 111 vs. Portland 88
- Oct 25, 2016 - Portland 113 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 21, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Utah 111
- Jan 13, 2016 - Portland 99 vs. Utah 85
- Dec 31, 2015 - Utah 109 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 04, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Utah 92