Who's Playing

Utah @ Portland

Current Records: Utah 25-25; Portland 22-25

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jazz and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Charlotte Hornets on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 120-102 victory at home. It was another big night for Utah's small forward Lauri Markkanen, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 74-74 at the half for Portland and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, but Portland stepped up in the second half for a cozy 147-127 win. The Trail Blazers' point guard Damian Lillard was on fire, shooting 7-for-11 from downtown and finishing with a double-double on 37 points and 12 dimes. That's the third consecutive game in which Dame has had at least ten assists.

The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 4. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Utah to 25-25 and Portland to 22-25. Allowing an average of 116.28 points per game, Utah hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $3.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

Series History

Utah have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Portland.