Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Portland

Current Records: Sacramento 46-30; Portland 32-44

What to Know

This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per game. They are on the road again Friday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET March 31 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Sacramento won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.

Portland is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Kings claimed a resounding 120-80 win over Portland on the road. The score was close at the half, but Sacramento pulled away in the second half with 70 points. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Malik Monk, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, six assists and six rebounds, and center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 boards. Monk's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count the Trail Blazers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.18

Odds

The Kings are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Portland have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.