Who's Playing
Sacramento @ Portland
Current Records: Sacramento 46-30; Portland 32-44
What to Know
This Friday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.04 points per game. They are on the road again Friday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET March 31 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Sacramento won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 14.5-point advantage in the spread.
Portland is out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. The Kings claimed a resounding 120-80 win over Portland on the road. The score was close at the half, but Sacramento pulled away in the second half with 70 points. They can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Malik Monk, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points, six assists and six rebounds, and center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 12 boards. Monk's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.
Sacramento is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Dec. 19 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-119. In other words, don't count the Trail Blazers out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.18
Odds
The Kings are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 18 out of their last 27 games against Sacramento.
- Mar 29, 2023 - Sacramento 120 vs. Portland 80
- Feb 23, 2023 - Sacramento 133 vs. Portland 116
- Oct 19, 2022 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 09, 2022 - Portland 103 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 24, 2021 - Sacramento 125 vs. Portland 121
- Oct 20, 2021 - Sacramento 124 vs. Portland 121
- Mar 04, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Sacramento 119
- Jan 13, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Sacramento 126
- Jan 09, 2021 - Portland 125 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 07, 2020 - Sacramento 123 vs. Portland 111
- Dec 04, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Sacramento 116
- Nov 12, 2019 - Sacramento 107 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 25, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 10, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Sacramento 131
- Jan 14, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. Portland 107
- Jan 01, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 27, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Sacramento 99
- Feb 09, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 18, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 17, 2017 - Sacramento 86 vs. Portland 82
- Dec 28, 2016 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 89
- Dec 20, 2016 - Sacramento 126 vs. Portland 121
- Nov 11, 2016 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Sacramento 93
- Jan 26, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 27, 2015 - Portland 98 vs. Sacramento 94