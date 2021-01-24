Who's Playing

New York @ Portland

Current Records: New York 8-9; Portland 8-6

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after having had a few days off. Portland is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

The Trail Blazers have to be aching after a bruising 125-104 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs last Monday. Portland's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Damian Lillard, who had 35 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the Sacramento Kings this past Friday, falling 103-94. One thing holding the Knicks back was the mediocre play of point guard Elfrid Payton, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in six of their eight home games.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Allowing an average of 115.86 points per game, Portland hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last ten games against New York.