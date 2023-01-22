Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Portland
Current Records: Los Angeles 21-25; Portland 21-24
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.09 points per contest.
Los Angeles escaped with a win this past Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 122-121. Los Angeles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 19 points and eight assists along with eight boards, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 29 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds. Schroder hadn't helped his team much against the Sacramento Kings this past Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Portland came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Thursday, falling 105-95. Point guard Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 11 dimes along with six boards.
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 8-16-2 ATS when expected to lose.
Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with Rip City at home in the teams' previous meeting last November as they won 128-109. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Lakers since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports Northwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.29
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 19 out of their last 31 games against Los Angeles.
