Who's Playing
Denver @ Portland
Regular Season Records: Denver 2-1; Portland 1-2
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in a playoff contest at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Averaging 119 points per matchup, the Denver squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Portland's defense is prepared for a test.
The Nuggets are hoping for another win. On Thursday, they secured a 120-115 W over Portland. Denver can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five dimes. The game made it Jokic's third in a row with at least 34 points.
Despite Denver winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Portland as a four-point favorite. The Nuggets might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Denver's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 1-2. We'll see if Denver can repeat their recent success or if the Trail Blazers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $75.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 18 out of their last 33 games against Portland.
