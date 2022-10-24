Who's Playing
Denver @ Portland
Current Records: Denver 2-1; Portland 3-0
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was all tied up 55-55 at the half for the Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 122-117 victory. Denver can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 dimes.
Meanwhile, Portland narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104. Point guard Damian Lillard was the offensive standout of the game for Rip City, shooting 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and five boards.
Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.
Denver was completely in charge when the two teams previously met in February, breezing past Rip City 124-92 on the road. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or does Rip City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.45
Odds
The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 23 out of their last 40 games against Portland.
- Feb 27, 2022 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 92
- Jan 13, 2022 - Denver 140 vs. Portland 108
- Nov 23, 2021 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 100
- Nov 14, 2021 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 95
- Jun 03, 2021 - Denver 126 vs. Portland 115
- Jun 01, 2021 - Denver 147 vs. Portland 140
- May 29, 2021 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 95
- May 27, 2021 - Denver 120 vs. Portland 115
- May 24, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Portland 109
- May 22, 2021 - Portland 123 vs. Denver 109
- May 16, 2021 - Portland 132 vs. Denver 116
- Apr 21, 2021 - Denver 106 vs. Portland 105
- Feb 23, 2021 - Denver 111 vs. Portland 106
- Aug 06, 2020 - Portland 125 vs. Denver 115
- Feb 04, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 12, 2019 - Denver 114 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 23, 2019 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 100
- May 12, 2019 - Portland 100 vs. Denver 96
- May 09, 2019 - Portland 119 vs. Denver 108
- May 07, 2019 - Denver 124 vs. Portland 98
- May 05, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 112
- May 03, 2019 - Portland 140 vs. Denver 137
- May 01, 2019 - Portland 97 vs. Denver 90
- Apr 29, 2019 - Denver 121 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 07, 2019 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 108
- Apr 05, 2019 - Denver 119 vs. Portland 110
- Jan 13, 2019 - Denver 116 vs. Portland 113
- Nov 30, 2018 - Denver 113 vs. Portland 112
- Apr 09, 2018 - Denver 88 vs. Portland 82
- Jan 22, 2018 - Denver 104 vs. Portland 101
- Dec 22, 2017 - Denver 102 vs. Portland 85
- Nov 13, 2017 - Portland 99 vs. Denver 82
- Mar 28, 2017 - Portland 122 vs. Denver 113
- Dec 15, 2016 - Denver 132 vs. Portland 120
- Nov 13, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Denver 113
- Apr 13, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Denver 99
- Jan 03, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 30, 2015 - Portland 110 vs. Denver 103
- Nov 09, 2015 - Denver 108 vs. Portland 104