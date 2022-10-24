Who's Playing

Denver @ Portland

Current Records: Denver 2-1; Portland 3-0

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was all tied up 55-55 at the half for the Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Saturday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 122-117 victory. Denver can attribute much of their success to center Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double on 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 13 dimes.

Meanwhile, Portland narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104. Point guard Damian Lillard was the offensive standout of the game for Rip City, shooting 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points and five boards.

Denver is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Denver was completely in charge when the two teams previously met in February, breezing past Rip City 124-92 on the road. Will the Nuggets repeat their success, or does Rip City have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.45

Odds

The Nuggets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver have won 23 out of their last 40 games against Portland.