Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Portland
Current Records: Indiana 30-16; Portland 19-27
What to Know
Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.54 points per game. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. The Trail Blazers know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 46 matchups -- so hopefully Indiana likes a good challenge.
Portland came up short against the Dallas Mavericks last week, falling 133-125. Portland might have lost, but man -- point guard Damian Lillard was a total machine. He shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with 47 points, eight dimes and six rebounds. The matchup made it Lillard's fourth in a row with at least 34 points.
Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors on the road last Friday as they won 129-118. It was another big night for small forward T.J. Warren, who had 33 points along with five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Indiana's victory lifted them to 30-16 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 19-27. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Trail Blazers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.99
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 216
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won seven out of their last eight games against Indiana.
- Mar 18, 2019 - Portland 106 vs. Indiana 98
- Oct 29, 2018 - Portland 103 vs. Indiana 93
- Jan 18, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Indiana 86
- Oct 20, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 10, 2016 - Indiana 118 vs. Portland 111
- Nov 30, 2016 - Portland 131 vs. Indiana 109
- Feb 28, 2016 - Portland 111 vs. Indiana 102
- Dec 03, 2015 - Portland 123 vs. Indiana 111
