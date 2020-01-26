Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Portland

Current Records: Indiana 30-16; Portland 19-27

What to Know

Tonight, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 114.54 points per game. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 9 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. The Trail Blazers know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 46 matchups -- so hopefully Indiana likes a good challenge.

Portland came up short against the Dallas Mavericks last week, falling 133-125. Portland might have lost, but man -- point guard Damian Lillard was a total machine. He shot 8-for-15 from downtown and finished with 47 points, eight dimes and six rebounds. The matchup made it Lillard's fourth in a row with at least 34 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors on the road last Friday as they won 129-118. It was another big night for small forward T.J. Warren, who had 33 points along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 30-16 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 19-27. We'll see if the Pacers can repeat their recent success or if the Trail Blazers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.99

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Portland have won seven out of their last eight games against Indiana.