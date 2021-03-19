Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Portland

Current Records: New Orleans 17-23; Portland 23-16

What to Know

This Thursday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.59 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. ET March 18 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Trail Blazers and New Orleans will really light up the scoreboard on Thursday.

The Pelicans are out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. Portland escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 125-124. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 64-50 deficit. Point guard Damian Lillard took over for Portland, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 40% of their total) and ten dimes along with six boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

Portland's victory lifted them to 23-16 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 17-23. Dame will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 50 points and ten assists in addition to six rebounds on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if New Orleans' defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: The Sports Network

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New Orleans have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Portland.

Injury Report for Portland

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for New Orleans