Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

New Orleans @ Portland

Current Records: New Orleans 23-32; Portland 25-31

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't won a game against the New Orleans Pelicans since March 15 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 10:30 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. The Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per matchup.

It was a hard-fought contest, but Portland had to settle for a 111-104 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday. Small forward Carmelo Anthony wasn't much of a difference maker for Rip City and finished with only five points on 1-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New Orleans was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 123-118 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Small forward Zion Williamson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 32 points in addition to six rebounds.

Rip City suffered a grim 138-117 defeat to the Pelicans the last time the two teams met in February. Maybe Portland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN

Series History

New Orleans have won 13 out of their last 22 games against Portland.