Who's Playing
Detroit @ Portland
Current Records: Detroit 16-36; Portland 30-21
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Detroit should still be feeling good after a win, while the Trail Blazers will be looking to right the ship.
This past Thursday, Portland lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 122-103 margin. Point guard Damian Lillard (23 points) was the top scorer for Portland.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Detroit and the Sacramento Kings this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with a 113-101 victory on the road. Shooting guard Cory Joseph gave his former team something to remember him by as he had 24 points and seven assists for the Pistons.
The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Portland's defeat took them down to 30-21 while Detroit's win pulled them up to 16-36. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, Portland hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won six out of their last ten games against Portland.
- Mar 31, 2021 - Portland 124 vs. Detroit 101
- Feb 23, 2020 - Portland 107 vs. Detroit 104
- Mar 30, 2019 - Detroit 99 vs. Portland 90
- Mar 23, 2019 - Portland 117 vs. Detroit 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Detroit 87
- Feb 05, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Portland 91
- Feb 28, 2017 - Detroit 120 vs. Portland 113
- Jan 08, 2017 - Detroit 125 vs. Portland 124
- Mar 06, 2016 - Detroit 123 vs. Portland 103
- Nov 08, 2015 - Detroit 120 vs. Portland 103
Injury Report for Portland
- Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Rest)
- Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Detroit
- Wayne Ellington: Out (Rest)
- Rodney McGruder: Out (Elbow)
- Jerami Grant: Game-Time Decision (Knee)