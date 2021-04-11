Who's Playing

Detroit @ Portland

Current Records: Detroit 16-36; Portland 30-21

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Detroit should still be feeling good after a win, while the Trail Blazers will be looking to right the ship.

This past Thursday, Portland lost to the Utah Jazz on the road by a decisive 122-103 margin. Point guard Damian Lillard (23 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Detroit and the Sacramento Kings this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with a 113-101 victory on the road. Shooting guard Cory Joseph gave his former team something to remember him by as he had 24 points and seven assists for the Pistons.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Portland's defeat took them down to 30-21 while Detroit's win pulled them up to 16-36. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, Portland hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last ten games against Portland.

Mar 31, 2021 - Portland 124 vs. Detroit 101

Feb 23, 2020 - Portland 107 vs. Detroit 104

Mar 30, 2019 - Detroit 99 vs. Portland 90

Mar 23, 2019 - Portland 117 vs. Detroit 112

Mar 17, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Detroit 87

Feb 05, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Portland 91

Feb 28, 2017 - Detroit 120 vs. Portland 113

Jan 08, 2017 - Detroit 125 vs. Portland 124

Mar 06, 2016 - Detroit 123 vs. Portland 103

Nov 08, 2015 - Detroit 120 vs. Portland 103

Injury Report for Portland

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Rest)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Detroit