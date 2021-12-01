Through 2 Quarters

The Portland Trail Blazers are flexing their muscles against the Detroit Pistons, showing why they were favored to win all along. Portland has emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and is ahead of Detroit 54-45.

The Trail Blazers haven't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 11 points or fewer. Another thing to keep an eye out for is Robert Covington's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

The Pistons have been relying on the performance of shooting guard Cade Cunningham, who has ten points in addition to four rebounds.

Here's an interesting fact: Portland also had a nine-point lead after the second quarter in the teams' last meeting.

Who's Playing

Detroit @ Portland

Current Records: Detroit 4-16; Portland 10-11

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons haven't won a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers since March 30 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Pistons will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Moda Center at the Rose Quarter at 10 p.m. ET. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Detroit was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 110-106 to the Los Angeles Lakers. The losing side was boosted by power forward Jerami Grant, who had 32 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland's and the Utah Jazz's game on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Rip City was thoroughly outmatched 76-58 in the second half. Portland ended up on the wrong side of a painful 129-107 walloping at Utah's hands. Small forward Nassir Little wasn't much of a difference maker for Portland; Little played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

The Pistons are expected to lose this next one by 7. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The losses put Detroit at 4-16 and Rip City at 10-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Detroit has only been able to knock down 40.60% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Portland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Trail Blazers slightly, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last 11 games against Portland.

Apr 10, 2021 - Portland 118 vs. Detroit 103

Mar 31, 2021 - Portland 124 vs. Detroit 101

Feb 23, 2020 - Portland 107 vs. Detroit 104

Mar 30, 2019 - Detroit 99 vs. Portland 90

Mar 23, 2019 - Portland 117 vs. Detroit 112

Mar 17, 2018 - Portland 100 vs. Detroit 87

Feb 05, 2018 - Detroit 111 vs. Portland 91

Feb 28, 2017 - Detroit 120 vs. Portland 113

Jan 08, 2017 - Detroit 125 vs. Portland 124

Mar 06, 2016 - Detroit 123 vs. Portland 103

Nov 08, 2015 - Detroit 120 vs. Portland 103

Injury Report for Portland

Norman Powell: Out (Quadriceps)

Damian Lillard: Out (Rest)

Nassir Little: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Detroit