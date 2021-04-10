Who's Playing

Detroit @ Portland

Current Records: Detroit 16-36; Portland 30-21

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Detroit Pistons at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Detroit will be strutting in after a win while the Trail Blazers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Portland ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played on Thursday, losing 122-103. The top scorer for Portland was point guard Damian Lillard (23 points).

Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings on the road on Thursday as they won 113-101. Shooting guard Cory Joseph gave his former team something to remember him by as he had 24 points and seven assists for Detroit.

The Trail Blazers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Portland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Portland's loss took them down to 30-21 while Detroit's victory pulled them up to 16-36. Allowing an average of 115.29 points per game, Portland hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit have won six out of their last ten games against Portland.