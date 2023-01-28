Who's Playing

Toronto @ Portland

Current Records: Toronto 22-28; Portland 23-25

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

Toronto ended up a good deal behind the Golden State Warriors when they played on Friday, losing 129-117. Toronto's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes, and small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, winning 134-124. Point guard Damian Lillard took over for Portland, finishing with 60 points (a whopping 45% of their total) and eight assists along with seven rebounds.

The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Toronto's loss took them down to 22-28 while Portland's victory pulled them up to 23-25. Dame will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 9-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 60 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Toronto's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto

CTV Sportsnet Toronto Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Toronto have won nine out of their last 15 games against Portland.