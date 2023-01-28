Who's Playing
Toronto @ Portland
Current Records: Toronto 22-28; Portland 23-25
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.
Toronto ended up a good deal behind the Golden State Warriors when they played on Friday, losing 129-117. Toronto's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Fred VanVleet, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 28 points and ten dimes, and small forward Scottie Barnes, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, winning 134-124. Point guard Damian Lillard took over for Portland, finishing with 60 points (a whopping 45% of their total) and eight assists along with seven rebounds.
The Raptors are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Toronto's loss took them down to 22-28 while Portland's victory pulled them up to 23-25. Dame will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 9-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 60 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Toronto's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: CTV Sportsnet Toronto
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $43.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Toronto have won nine out of their last 15 games against Portland.
- Jan 08, 2023 - Toronto 117 vs. Portland 105
- Jan 23, 2022 - Portland 114 vs. Toronto 105
- Nov 15, 2021 - Portland 118 vs. Toronto 113
- Mar 28, 2021 - Portland 122 vs. Toronto 117
- Jan 11, 2021 - Portland 112 vs. Toronto 111
- Jan 07, 2020 - Portland 101 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Portland 106
- Mar 01, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 14, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Toronto 122
- Feb 02, 2018 - Toronto 130 vs. Portland 105
- Oct 30, 2017 - Toronto 99 vs. Portland 85
- Feb 26, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 26, 2016 - Toronto 95 vs. Portland 91
- Mar 04, 2016 - Toronto 117 vs. Portland 115
- Feb 04, 2016 - Toronto 110 vs. Portland 103