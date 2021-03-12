Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Portland

Current Records: Phoenix 24-11; Portland 21-14

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers will meet up at 10 p.m. ET March 11 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Phoenix and Portland will really light up the scoreboard on Thursday.

The Suns made easy work of the Golden State Warriors last Thursday and carried off a 120-98 win. Phoenix's point guard Cameron Payne was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 123-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings last week. Point guard Damian Lillard continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 8-for-15 from downtown and finishing with 44 points and seven dimes.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Phoenix simply couldn't be stopped in the teams' previous meeting last month, as they easily beat Portland at home 132-100. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Suns since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

The Suns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Suns, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Portland have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Phoenix.

Injury Report for Portland

Harry Giles III: Out (Calf)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Wrist)

CJ McCollum: Out (Foot)

Zach Collins: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Phoenix