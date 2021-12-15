Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Portland

Current Records: Phoenix 21-5; Portland 11-16

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Phoenix ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Monday, losing 111-95. Shooting guard Landry Shamet had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 116-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The top scorers for the Trail Blazers were shooting guard Anfernee Simons (26 points) and point guard Damian Lillard (24 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest on Tuesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Phoenix, who are 13-13 against the spread.

The losses put Phoenix at 21-5 and Portland at 11-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.16

Odds

The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Phoenix.

Nov 10, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Portland 109

Oct 23, 2021 - Portland 134 vs. Phoenix 105

May 13, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 117

Mar 11, 2021 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 121

Feb 22, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. Portland 100

Mar 10, 2020 - Portland 121 vs. Phoenix 105

Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117

Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116

Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110

Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120

Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106

Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86

Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104

Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111

Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107

Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76

Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117

Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101

Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121

Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115

Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96

Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90

Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92

Injury Report for Portland

Cody Zeller: Out (Kneecap)

CJ McCollum: Out (Chest)

Injury Report for Phoenix