Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Portland
Current Records: Phoenix 21-5; Portland 11-16
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Phoenix ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Monday, losing 111-95. Shooting guard Landry Shamet had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 25 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Meanwhile, Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 116-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The top scorers for the Trail Blazers were shooting guard Anfernee Simons (26 points) and point guard Damian Lillard (24 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Phoenix is expected to win a tight contest on Tuesday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Phoenix, who are 13-13 against the spread.
The losses put Phoenix at 21-5 and Portland at 11-16. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Suns rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.30% on the season. Less enviably, the Trail Blazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.16
Odds
The Suns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Portland have won 14 out of their last 23 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 10, 2021 - Phoenix 119 vs. Portland 109
- Oct 23, 2021 - Portland 134 vs. Phoenix 105
- May 13, 2021 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 117
- Mar 11, 2021 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 22, 2021 - Phoenix 132 vs. Portland 100
- Mar 10, 2020 - Portland 121 vs. Phoenix 105
- Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92
Injury Report for Portland
- Cody Zeller: Out (Kneecap)
- CJ McCollum: Out (Chest)
Injury Report for Phoenix
- Abdel Nader: Out (Knee)
- Devin Booker: Out (Hamstring)
- Jalen Smith: Out (Illness)
- Frank Kaminsky: Out (Knee)
- Dario Saric: Out (Knee)