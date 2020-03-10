Watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NBA game
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Suns basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Portland
Current Records: Phoenix 26-38; Portland 28-37
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.4 points per game before their game Tuesday. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter after a few days off. Rip City's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Phoenix hopes will continue.
The matchup between the Trail Blazers and the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Rip City falling 123-111. Portland was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard CJ McCollum (19 points) and center Hassan Whiteside (19 points) were the top scorers for Portland. Whiteside has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, Phoenix beat the Milwaukee Bucks 140-131 on Sunday. Phoenix's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Ricky Rubio, who posted a triple-double on 25 points, 13 assists, and 13 boards, and shooting guard Devin Booker, who had 36 points and eight assists along with five rebounds. That's the third consecutive contest in which Rubio has had at least ten assists.
Portland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Phoenix's victory lifted them to 26-38 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 28-37. We'll see if the Suns can repeat their recent success or if Rip City bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 5-point favorite against the Suns, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Phoenix.
- Mar 06, 2020 - Phoenix 127 vs. Portland 117
- Dec 30, 2019 - Phoenix 122 vs. Portland 116
- Dec 16, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Phoenix 110
- Mar 09, 2019 - Portland 127 vs. Phoenix 120
- Jan 24, 2019 - Portland 120 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 06, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Phoenix 86
- Feb 24, 2018 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 104
- Jan 16, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Phoenix 111
- Oct 28, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Phoenix 107
- Oct 18, 2017 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 76
- Apr 01, 2017 - Portland 130 vs. Phoenix 117
- Mar 12, 2017 - Portland 110 vs. Phoenix 101
- Nov 08, 2016 - Portland 124 vs. Phoenix 121
- Nov 02, 2016 - Phoenix 118 vs. Portland 115
- Dec 11, 2015 - Portland 106 vs. Phoenix 96
- Oct 31, 2015 - Phoenix 101 vs. Portland 90
- Oct 30, 2015 - Phoenix 110 vs. Portland 92
