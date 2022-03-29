Through 3 Quarters

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and the Oklahoma City Thunder suffered losses in their previous contests, but Portland is closer to making up for it. Three quarters in and the Trail Blazers' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Oklahoma City 91-81 three quarters in.

The top scorer for Portland has been shooting guard Ben McLemore (25 points). Oklahoma City has been relying on center Isaiah Roby, who has 17 points and four assists along with five boards, and small forward Aaron Wiggins, who has 21 points and six assists.

Oklahoma City has lost 89% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Portland

Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-53; Portland 27-47

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET March 28 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Thunder were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 113-107 to the Denver Nuggets. A silver lining for Oklahoma City was the play of power forward Aleksej Pokusevski, who had 17 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 60-60 at halftime, but Portland was not quite the Houston Rockets' equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. The contest between them was not particularly close, with the Trail Blazers falling 115-98. Shooting guard Keon Johnson had a pretty forgettable game, picking up four fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 14-point finish.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest on Monday. They are currently six-for-six against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Oklahoma City is now 21-53 while Portland sits at 27-47. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oklahoma City is worst in the league in points per game, with only 103.4 on average. The Trail Blazers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 114.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Thunder are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Thunder slightly, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 17 out of their last 30 games against Oklahoma City.

Injury Report for Portland

Justise Winslow: Out (Calf)

Greg Brown: Out (Eye)

Trendon Watford: Out (Leg)

Josh Hart: Out (Knee)

Marcos Louzada Silva: Out (Knee)

Anfernee Simons: Out for the Season (Knee)

Jusuf Nurkic: Out for the Season (Foot)

Damian Lillard: Out for the Season (Abdomen)

Eric Bledsoe: Out for the Season (Achilles)

Nassir Little: Out for the Season (Shoulder)

Joe Ingles: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Oklahoma City