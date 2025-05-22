Tyrese Haliburton's father may not have been inside Madison Square Garden for the Indiana Pacers' stunning comeback win over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but John Haliburton still found a way to celebrate. Just as Tyrese flashed Reggie Miller's iconic choke gesture after burying the game-tying shot at the buzzer to force overtime, a video posted to social media showed John soaking in the moment from a bar — matching his son's animated energy following a 138-135 Pacers' win.

John has been out of the postseason spotlight since a heated exchange with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo at the end of Indiana's first-round series in April led to a decision that he would not attend the Pacers' playoff run moving forward.

The video didn't reveal where John was watching from as Tyrese and the Pacers stormed back from a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to steal Game 1 in New York, but he was surrounded by fellow Indiana fans as he also mimicked Miller's infamous choke gesture in celebration.

Tyrese led the Pacers with 31 points, while Aaron Nesmith added 30 to help Indiana hold off strong performances from Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, who had a game-high 43 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 35.

Miller, who was courtside calling the game for TNT, watched as Haliburton recreated the gesture — a nod to Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, when Miller scored 25 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter and flashed the sign toward Knicks superfan Spike Lee.

Tyrese admitted he thought his shot at the buzzer was deep enough for a game-winning 3-pointer. Initially, it looked like the shot was from beyond the arc; instead, replay showed that his toe was on the line, and the 2-pointer sent the game to overtime.

"It felt right at the time," Tyrese said postgame. "If I would've known it was a 2, I would not have done it. I might have wasted it. If I do it again, people might say I'm aura-farming. I don't plan on using it again."

Had the Knicks pulled off a win in overtime, Tyrese's celebration gesture would have likely been forgotten or scrutinized. Instead, the Pacers completed their rally to steal Game 1 and seize early control of the series.