WATCH: Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell soars for incredible put-back slam

Mitchell rose high above the fray to hammer home the miss

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell has not had the best start to his first NBA season. Entering Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Mitchell was shooting an abysmal 13-for-52 (25 percent) for the season.

Late in the third quarter, though, Mitchell made sure the ball went through the basket. 

With the clock winding down on the quarter, Alec Burks put up a 3-pointer from the wing which clanged off the rim, ricocheted off the backboard, and bounded back into play, right into the waiting hand of Mitchell.

The young guard had timed his approach perfectly, and snatched the ball in mid-flight, then emphatically crammed it through the rim for what will go down as one of the dunks of the season.

The timing, the extension back behind his head, the perfect swish of the ball through the net, everything about this dunk is perfect. 

Oh, what was that? You want to watch it again in slow motion. OK, sounds good.

Boom goes the dynamite.

That sure is one way to raise your shooting percentage. 

