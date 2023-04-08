Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Denver 52-28; Utah 36-44

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jazz are on a five-game streak of home losses, the Nuggets a three-game streak of away losses, so one team's luck is about to change. The Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

On Thursday, Utah lost to Oklahoma City at home by a decisive 114-98 margin. The Jazz's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four in a row. The losing side was boosted by Kris Dunn, who earned 22 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

After a sunny season, the Nuggets have been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They took a 119-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of Phoenix. The game was largely decided at the three point line, where the Suns made 17 while the Nuggets only made eight.

Despite losing, the Nuggets were swishing nets left and right on their way to making an excellent 53% of their shots. This was only their fourth loss (out of 25 games) when their shots fall like that.

The Jazz will need to dig deep in this one, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 31-14 against the spread when expected to lose.

Odds

Denver are a solid 6.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

