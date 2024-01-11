3rd Quarter Report

The Jazz have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nuggets 71-53.

The Jazz came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Denver 26-12, Utah 18-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Jazz are on a five-game streak of home wins, while the Nuggets are on a six-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Jazz pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 7-point favorite Nuggets.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Jazz and the Bucks didn't disappoint and broke past the 242 point over/under on Monday. Utah strolled past Milwaukee with points to spare, taking the game 132-116.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Jazz to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lauri Markkanen, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Denver didn't have too much trouble with Detroit at home on Sunday as they won 131-114. The success was a return to things as normal for the Nuggets, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 122-120 upset defeat to the Magic.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Jamal Murray, who scored 37 points along with five rebounds. Those 37 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Utah is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-20 record this season. As for Denver, their win bumped their record up to 26-12.

The Jazz came up short against the Nuggets in their previous meeting back in October of 2023, falling 110-102. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Denver is a solid 7-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 237.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Denver.