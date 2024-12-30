Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Denver 17-13, Utah 7-23

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET at Delta Center. The Jazz might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

The Jazz are headed into Monday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They fell just short of the 76ers by a score of 114-111. Utah got off to an early lead (up 14 with 5:19 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Even though they lost, the Jazz smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets beat the Pistons 134-121 on Saturday. Denver pushed the score to 114-89 by the end of the third, a deficit Detroit cut but never quite recovered from.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Nikola Jokic, who shot 4-for-5 from deep and almost dropped a double-double on 37 points and nine rebounds, and Jamal Murray, who went 12 for 21 en route to 34 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. The contest was Jokic's sixth in a row with at least 30 points.

Utah's loss dropped their record down to 7-23. As for Denver, their win bumped their record up to 17-13.

While only the Nuggets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be Utah's 23rd straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 12-10 against the spread).

The Jazz suffered a grim 122-103 defeat to the Nuggets in their previous meeting back in November. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will the Jazz be able to stop him this time around? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Denver is a solid 7-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nuggets slightly, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 240 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Utah.