Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-0, Utah 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jazz and the Clippers are an even 5-5 against one another since June of 2021, but not for long. The Utah Jazz will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Delta Center.

The Jazz couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. The contest between Utah and Sacramento on Wednesday wasn't a total blowout, but with Utah falling 130-114 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The Jazz found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat Portland 123-111 on Wednesday. The Clippers pushed the score to 99-73 by the end of the third, a deficit the Trail Blazers cut but never quite recovered from.

The Clippers got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Paul George out in front who earned 27 points along with 6 assists and 3 steals. Another player making a difference was Ivica Zubac, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Utah's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for Los Angeles, their win ended a three-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-0.

The Jazz are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 47-35 record against the spread.

Everything went the Jazz's way against the Clippers in their previous meeting back in January as the Jazz made off with a 126-103 win. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Clippers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 227 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.