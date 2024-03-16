Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Minnesota 45-21, Utah 29-37

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $27.14

What to Know

The Jazz will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 p.m. ET on March 16th at Delta Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Jazz can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Atlanta 124-122.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact the Timberwolves proved on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 118-100 win over Los Angeles. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Timberwolves were down 22 points with 5:13 left in the second quarter.

The Timberwolves' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Anthony Edwards, who scored 37 points along with eight rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who scored 28 points.

Utah's victory bumped their record up to 29-37. As for Minnesota, their win bumped their record up to 45-21.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking forward, the Timberwolves are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be Utah's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

The Jazz came up short against the Timberwolves in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 101-90. Will the Jazz have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Minnesota is a big 8-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah and Minnesota both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.