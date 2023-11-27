Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: New Orleans 9-8, Utah 5-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at Delta Center.

The point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 105-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pelicans in their matchups with the Jazz: they've now lost four in a row.

New Orleans' victory bumped their season record to 9-8 while Utah's defeat dropped theirs to 5-11.

Looking ahead to Monday, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Utah.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 17.2 per game. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

New Orleans is a 5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.