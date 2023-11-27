Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz
Current Records: New Orleans 9-8, Utah 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.49
What to Know
The New Orleans Pelicans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at Delta Center.
The point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 105-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pelicans in their matchups with the Jazz: they've now lost four in a row.
New Orleans' victory bumped their season record to 9-8 while Utah's defeat dropped theirs to 5-11.
Looking ahead to Monday, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played Utah.
Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 17.2 per game. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.
Odds
New Orleans is a 5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 230.5 points.
Series History
Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.
- Nov 25, 2023 - Utah 105 vs. New Orleans 100
- Dec 15, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 129
- Dec 13, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. New Orleans 100
- Oct 23, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. New Orleans 121
- Mar 04, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Utah 90
- Jan 03, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. New Orleans 104
- Nov 27, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 105
- Nov 26, 2021 - New Orleans 98 vs. Utah 97
- Mar 01, 2021 - New Orleans 129 vs. Utah 124
- Jan 21, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. New Orleans 118