3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 77-68 lead against the Jazz.

The Pelicans entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Jazz step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: New Orleans 9-7, Utah 4-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans will head out on the road to face off against the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Delta Center. The Jazz are crawling into this game hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the Pelicans will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

On Friday, New Orleans earned a 116-106 victory over Los Angeles.

The Pelicans' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Brandon Ingram, who scored 30 points along with 5 assists, and Zion Williamson, who scored 32 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Jazz on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 121-105 fall against Portland.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 9-7 record this season. As for Utah, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

Looking ahead, the Pelicans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Jazz , though, as they've been averaging 16.8 per game. Given the Pelicans' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jazz will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Pelicans, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

Utah has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.

Dec 15, 2022 - Utah 132 vs. New Orleans 129

Dec 13, 2022 - Utah 121 vs. New Orleans 100

Oct 23, 2022 - Utah 122 vs. New Orleans 121

Mar 04, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Utah 90

Jan 03, 2022 - Utah 115 vs. New Orleans 104

Nov 27, 2021 - Utah 127 vs. New Orleans 105

Nov 26, 2021 - New Orleans 98 vs. Utah 97

Mar 01, 2021 - New Orleans 129 vs. Utah 124

Jan 21, 2021 - Utah 129 vs. New Orleans 118

Jan 19, 2021 - Utah 118 vs. New Orleans 102

Injury Report for the Jazz

Jordan Clarkson: Out (Illness)

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Hamstring)

Injury Report for the Pelicans