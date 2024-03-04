Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Utah Jazz

Current Records: Washington 9-51, Utah 27-34

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, March 4, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: KJZZ-TV 14

KJZZ-TV 14 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.19

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Jazz are heading back home. They will take on the Washington Wizards at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, Utah was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 126-120 to the Heat.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Lauri Markkanen, who scored 25 points along with six assists and two steals. He didn't help the Jazz's cause all that much against the Magic on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 14th straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 140-115 punch to the gut against Los Angeles. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Wizards in their matchups with the Clippers: they've now lost six in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Kyle Kuzma, who scored 32 points along with seven rebounds.

Utah's loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 27-34. As for Washington, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 20 of their last 22 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-51 record this season.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Wizards, though, as they've been averaging only 40.8 rebounds per game. Given the Jazz's sizable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Jazz are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 11-6 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Utah is a solid 6-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Jazz slightly, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 240 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.