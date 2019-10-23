Watch Jazz vs. Thunder: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)

Last Season Records: Utah 50-32; Oklahoma City 49-33

What to Know

Utah and Oklahoma City will face off at 9 p.m. ET October 23rd at Vivint Smart Home Arena to kick off their 2019 seasons. Utah is coming off of a 50-32 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Houston 100-93 in game five. Likewise, Oklahoma City is in much the same position after losing to Portland in game five of the first round of the playoffs following a 49-33 regular season.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Jazz allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Utah, the Thunder were the best in steals per game, finishing the 2018 season with 9.34 on average. In other words, Utah will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

Utah has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a big 9-point favorite against the Thunder.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Utah.