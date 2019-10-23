Watch Jazz vs. Thunder: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Jazz vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah (home) vs. Oklahoma City (away)
Last Season Records: Utah 50-32; Oklahoma City 49-33
What to Know
Utah and Oklahoma City will face off at 9 p.m. ET October 23rd at Vivint Smart Home Arena to kick off their 2019 seasons. Utah is coming off of a 50-32 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by Houston 100-93 in game five. Likewise, Oklahoma City is in much the same position after losing to Portland in game five of the first round of the playoffs following a 49-33 regular season.
A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Jazz allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Utah, the Thunder were the best in steals per game, finishing the 2018 season with 9.34 on average. In other words, Utah will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
Utah has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A victory is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a big 9-point favorite against the Thunder.
Over/Under: 220
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Utah.
- Mar 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Utah 89
- Feb 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 148 vs. Utah 147
- Dec 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 106
- Dec 10, 2018 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Utah 113
- Apr 27, 2018 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 91
- Apr 25, 2018 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 99
- Apr 23, 2018 - Utah 113 vs. Oklahoma City 96
- Apr 21, 2018 - Utah 115 vs. Oklahoma City 102
- Apr 18, 2018 - Utah 102 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 116 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 103 vs. Utah 89
- Dec 20, 2017 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Utah 79
- Dec 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 100 vs. Utah 94
- Oct 21, 2017 - Utah 96 vs. Oklahoma City 87
- Mar 11, 2017 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Utah 104
- Feb 28, 2017 - Oklahoma City 109 vs. Utah 106
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma City 97 vs. Utah 95
- Dec 14, 2016 - Utah 109 vs. Oklahoma City 89
- Mar 24, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 13, 2015 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Utah 98
- Dec 11, 2015 - Oklahoma City 94 vs. Utah 90
- Nov 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Utah 89
-
