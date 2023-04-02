Now this is something that you don't see every day. Or ever. During a game for the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A on Sunday, top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama submitted a contender for highlight of the year when he got a put back dunk off of his own step-back three attempt.

After an impressive dribbling display, the 7-foot-2 Wembanyama gathered his feet and pulled the trigger from beyond the arc. He missed the step-back shot off of the rim, but before anyone else on the floor knew what hit them, the athletic Frenchman flew in from the perimeter, jumped up, grabbed the rebound with one hand and threw down a dunk.

You can check out the play below, from a couple of different angles:

It was an extremely impressive play that showed off Wembanyama's unique combination of size and otherworldly athleticism, and demonstrated exactly why NBA teams are salivating over him.

Wembanyama's uniqueness has already caught the attention of many current players, including Lakers star forward LeBron James, who had high praise for the 19-year old.

"Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years, but [Wembanyama] is more like an alien," James said of Wembanyama. "No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor. At 7-4, 7-5, 7-3, whatever the case may be, his ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot stepback jumpers out of the post, stepback 3s, catch-and-shoot 3s, block shots, he's for sure a generational talent."

Next season, Wembanyama will be bringing his unbelievable highlight-producing potential to the league, so we should probably be prepared to see a lot more plays like this one in the future.