WATCH: Viral video shows emotions NBA fans go through during free agency
The ups, the downs, the questioning, and the denial, NBA free agency can be stressful
NBA fans know the drama that comes with free agency, and are no stranger to the stress it can cause.
This season, patience was tested as Kawhi Leonard took his time before making the decision, to the surprise of many, to sign with the Clippers, and having Paul George force his way to L.A. to join him.
Cameron Magruder is known for his videos accurately depicting what it is like from the perspective of every franchise, and his latest viral tweet starts with him in a New York Knicks jersey saying, "it's our time now," and weaves you through that New York letdown and all the Kawhi, KD and Kyrie craziness in between.
He tosses on a Celtics shirt saying, "Out with Kyrie in with Kemba ... plus Kemba sounds better with a Boston accent" and screams over the Leonard news in a Clippers t-shirt. Magruder channels each NBA fandom complete with the over-reactions and denial of teams making moves.
Many NBA fans wait all year for this video, and for some it's a a beacon of light during the difficult time that is free agency.
Magruder reacts to the latest NBA news as free agency updates keep rolling in.
