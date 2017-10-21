WATCH: Warriors' Kevin Durant loses his shoe, then blocks two straight shots

Kevin Durant, understandably, is known primarily for his work on the offensive end of the floor. He's won the scoring title four different times in his 10 seasons in the NBA, and is averaging 27.2 points for his career.

However, as he showed Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, you shouldn't sleep on his defensive abilities -- even if he's only wearing one shoe.

Early in the second quarter, KD lost his shoe on the offensive end, but with the Pelicans making their way up the floor, he didn't have time to put it back on. Instead, he picked it up and carried it along with him as he ran back on defense. Then, likely when he realized having both hands free to play defense would be helpful, he tossed the shoe to the sidelines and kept on going.

It turned out to be a prescient decision, as just a few seconds later he found himself battling for a rebound with Tony Allen. The Pelicans guard managed to box him out, but Durant made sure he wouldn't get any second-chance points. Twice he stuffed Allen at the rim, and then recovered the loose ball to start the Warriors going the other way.

One shoe Kevin Durant is officially the greatest rim protector of all time.



(via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/IKjT0D2tMw — Aram Cannuscio (@AramCann) October 21, 2017

The blocks themselves weren't the greatest of all-time or anything, but it was still pretty wild to watch Durant run around with one shoe and play defense like everything was normal.

Including the two blocks on that possession, Durant finished with a career-high seven rejections in the Warriors' 128-120 victory over the Pels.