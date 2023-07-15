One day after going to the top of the leaderboard in the first round of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continued his torrid pace by sinking a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at Edgewood Resort in Lake Tahoe. Curry's hole-in-one came from 152 yards out and marked the first ever hole-in-one at the seventh hole of the ACC Championship.

Nearly as spectacular as his shot was the celebration afterwards, as a euphoric Curry proceeded to streak down to the green in near-disbelief as the crowd around him went berserk.

Known as one of the transcendent shooters in the history of the NBA, Curry is well-acquainted with precision from long distances. But he acknowledged that what he was able to do on the seventh hole was appreciably harder than nailing a 3-pointer on the basketball court.

"154 yards is a little longer than 94 feet on a basketball court," Curry told NBC Sports. "I am going to be out of breath for the rest of the day, but for good reason."

With the American Century Championship using a modified Stableford format, Curry's hole-in-one was good for eight points, giving him a 10-point lead midway through the second round.