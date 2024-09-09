The Golden State Warriors backcourt duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson was one of the most productive the NBA has ever seen. The "Splash Brothers" headed their separate ways during the offseason, however, when Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

On Sunday, Curry and Thompson crossed paths at a highly-anticipated WNBA contest between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty.

Thompson was at the game with new Mavericks teammate Dereck Lively II, and Curry had a hilarious reaction to seeing the two together courtside. Curry acted like he was completely creeped out by seeing Thompson hanging out with Lively at the game.

Curry and Thompson had been hanging out in New York over the past several days, and were seen watching the US Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing.

The two players will go down as members of one of the most dangerous teams the league has ever seen. After all, Curry and Thompson helped win four NBA titles over the last decade. It'll be interesting to see if NBA fans have a similar reaction to Curry's when the two face off during the 2024-25 NBA season.