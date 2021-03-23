Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Golden State

Current Records: Philadelphia 30-13; Golden State 22-21

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Bragging rights belong to Golden State for now since they're up 8-2 across their past ten matchups.

The Warriors came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday, falling 111-103. Despite the loss, Golden State had strong showings from shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 26 points and five assists, and small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, who had 11 points and six assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 101-100 win over the New York Knicks. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Shooting guard Shake Milton (21 points) and power forward Tobias Harris (20 points) were the top scorers for Philadelphia.

Golden State is now 22-21 while the 76ers sit at 30-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Warriors are stumbling into the matchup with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 21.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Philadelphia ranks third in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 21.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Philadelphia's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against Philadelphia.