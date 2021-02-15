Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Golden State

Current Records: Cleveland 10-18; Golden State 14-13

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 19-6 against the Cleveland Cavaliers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Monday. Golden State will play host again and welcome Cleveland to Chase Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Warriors received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 134-117 to the Brooklyn Nets. The Dubs were down 108-82 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by point guard Stephen Curry, who had 27 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Clippers when they played on Sunday, losing 128-111. The top scorers for Cleveland were point guard Collin Sexton (22 points), small forward Cedi Osman (20 points), and point guard Darius Garland (20 points).

Golden State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Golden State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The Warriors are now 14-13 while Cleveland sits at 10-18. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44%, which places them third in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Cleveland.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 19 out of their last 25 games against Cleveland.