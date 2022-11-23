Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Golden State
Current Records: Los Angeles 11-7; Golden State 8-10
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Los Angeles and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Chase Center. The Clippers should still be riding high after a victory, while Golden State will be looking to right the ship.
The Utah Jazz typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Los Angeles proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid win over Utah, winning 121-114. Los Angeles can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Norman Powell, who had 30 points.
As for the Warriors, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were completely outmatched by the New Orleans Pelicans on the road and fell 128-83. Golden State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 65-41. The top scorer for Golden State was shooting guard Jordan Poole (26 points).
Los Angeles is expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Golden State's defeat took them down to 8-10 while Los Angeles' win pulled them up to 11-7. Allowing an average of 118 points per game, Golden State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $145.49
Odds
The Warriors are a big 9-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Golden State have won 15 out of their last 32 games against Los Angeles.
