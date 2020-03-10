Watch Warriors vs. Clippers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Golden State

Current Records: Los Angeles 43-20; Golden State 15-49

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Chase Center after a few days off. The Warriors should still be feeling good after a victory, while Los Angeles will be looking to right the ship.

The Dubs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Saturday, sneaking past 118-114. Power forward Eric Paschall and power forward Marquese Chriss were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 23 points and six assists and the latter almost posted a triple-double on 13 points, ten rebounds, and eight dimes.

Meanwhile, the Clippers came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling 112-103. Shooting guard Lou Williams had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 28 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Dubs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Warriors are now 15-49 while Los Angeles sits at 43-20. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, the Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.60%, which places them third in the league. So the Golden State squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Odds

The Clippers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Golden State have won 18 out of their last 24 games against Los Angeles.