Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. Memphis (away)
Current Records: Golden State 5-19; Memphis 6-16
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.95 points per game. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Memphis is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.
The Grizzlies ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played on Saturday, losing 126-112.
Meanwhile, Golden State escaped with a win last week against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single basket last week, 100-98.
The Grizzlies aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Memphis has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.22
Odds
The Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Grizzlies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Memphis.
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69
