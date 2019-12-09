Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. Memphis (away)

Current Records: Golden State 5-19; Memphis 6-16

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.95 points per game. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Memphis is limping into the contest on a three-game losing streak.

The Grizzlies ended up a good deal behind the Utah Jazz when they played on Saturday, losing 126-112.

Meanwhile, Golden State escaped with a win last week against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single basket last week, 100-98.

The Grizzlies aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have failed bettors in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Memphis has some work to do to even out the 4-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.22

Odds

The Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Grizzlies.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Golden State have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Memphis.