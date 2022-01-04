Through 2 Quarters

The Miami Heat typically have all the answers at home, but the Golden State Warriors are posing a tough problem. It's anybody's game at halftime, but Golden State is ahead 59-54.

The Warriors have been relying on small forward Andrew Wiggins, who has 16 points in addition to four boards, and shooting guard Jordan Poole, who has 14 points and three assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Stephen Curry's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Miami hasn't had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 12 points or fewer.

Who's Playing

Miami @ Golden State

Current Records: Miami 23-14; Golden State 28-7

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will square off against the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Golden State has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 123-116 this past Saturday. Small forward Otto Porter Jr. and point guard Stephen Curry were among the main playmakers for Golden State as the former had 20 points and eight assists in addition to seven boards and the latter shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points, nine dimes and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Miami had to settle for a 115-113 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Miami's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Omer Yurtseven, who posted a double-double on 22 points and 16 boards, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 12 assists along with five boards. That makes it eight consecutive games in which Yurtseven has had at least 12 rebounds. Yurtseven's points were the most he has had all season.

This next matchup looks promising for Golden State, who are favored by a full 10.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (18-9-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Warriors' win brought them up to 28-7 while the Heat's defeat pulled them down to 23-14. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them first in the league. As for Miami, they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Warriors are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Miami.

Injury Report for Golden State

Andre Iguodala: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Klay Thompson: Out (Achilles)

James Wiseman: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Miami