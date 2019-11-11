Watch Warriors vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Golden State (home) vs. Utah (away)

Current Records: Golden State 2-8; Utah 6-3

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.1 points per matchup. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Golden State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 114-108 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A silver lining for the Warriors was the play of SG D'Angelo Russell, who had 30 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Utah came out on top in a nail-biter against the Milwaukee Bucks last week, sneaking past 103-100. Among those leading the charge for Utah was SF Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 5 for 10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five boards.

Utah's win lifted them to 6-3 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 2-8. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Utah comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 97.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Utah.