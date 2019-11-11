Watch Warriors vs. Jazz: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Golden State (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Golden State 2-8; Utah 6-3
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.1 points per matchup. They will square off against the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Golden State is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 114-108 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A silver lining for the Warriors was the play of SG D'Angelo Russell, who had 30 points and seven assists.
Meanwhile, Utah came out on top in a nail-biter against the Milwaukee Bucks last week, sneaking past 103-100. Among those leading the charge for Utah was SF Bojan Bogdanovic, who shot 5 for 10 from downtown and finished with 33 points and five boards.
Utah's win lifted them to 6-3 while Golden State's loss dropped them down to 2-8. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Golden State has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. To make matters even worse for Golden State, Utah comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 97.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Series History
Golden State have won 13 out of their last 18 games against Utah.
- Feb 12, 2019 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 108
- Dec 19, 2018 - Utah 108 vs. Golden State 103
- Oct 19, 2018 - Golden State 124 vs. Utah 123
- Apr 10, 2018 - Utah 119 vs. Golden State 79
- Mar 25, 2018 - Utah 110 vs. Golden State 91
- Jan 30, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 27, 2017 - Golden State 126 vs. Utah 101
- May 08, 2017 - Golden State 121 vs. Utah 95
- May 06, 2017 - Golden State 102 vs. Utah 91
- May 04, 2017 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 104
- May 02, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Utah 105 vs. Golden State 99
- Dec 20, 2016 - Golden State 104 vs. Utah 74
- Dec 08, 2016 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 99
- Mar 30, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 96
- Mar 09, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Utah 94
- Dec 23, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Utah 85
- Nov 30, 2015 - Golden State 106 vs. Utah 103
