Who's Playing

Utah @ Golden State

Current Records: Utah 28-9; Golden State 19-19

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Golden State Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Utah Jazz at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Golden State has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Utah and is hoping to record their first win since Feb. 12 of 2019.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Warriors as they lost 130-104 to the Los Angeles Clippers this past Thursday. Golden State was down 104-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their score came on a group effort, with scores from small forward Andrew Wiggins (15 points), shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (15 points), shooting guard Jordan Poole (14 points), point guard Stephen Curry (14 points), and center James Wiseman (14 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Utah and the Houston Rockets this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 114-99 victory at home. It was another big night for the Jazz's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 28 points and eight assists along with seven boards.

The Warriors are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past four games.

Golden State is now 19-19 while Utah sits at 28-9. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.40%, which places them third in the league. As for the Jazz, they rank third in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 107.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won 13 out of their last 23 games against Utah.